Planting is nature’s best medicine - Greater Wellington

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 15:28

A medicinal plant garden, or rongoa, has been established as part of Greater Wellington’s flood protection work on the Otaki River.

Council Flood Protection staff were joined by members of local iwi Ngati Raukawa ki te Tonga and Friends of the Otaki River to plant the rongoa at Chrystalls Bend.

Greater Wellington’s Field Supervisor for Kapiti, Graham Winterburn, was among 30 green-fingered helpers getting their hands dirty on 15 October, planting 500 native medicinal trees and shrubs.

"It’s great because the work they’ve contributed to is part of a larger project in Chrystalls Lagoon and feeds into a wider Flood Management Plan to provide erosion stability for the area and restore natives along the banks of the Otaki River." Winterburn says.

The planting was led by Kairongoa (medicine maker) Joanne Hakaraia, who welcomed Kaumatua Rawiri Rikihana to the rongoa to bless the site.

"I grew up in the area and the river has always been a popular destination. Parts of the river were inaccessible," Hakaraia says.

"Years later, we now have an open plan space where groups can gather to learn the basic principles of rongoa with native plants that grew there long ago. It’s a joy to be part of especially because we can view the Otaki River, Waimanu stream and the maunga."

Friends of Otaki River Chair Max Lutz expressed delight at iwi led teaching of the medicinal qualities of native plants.

They include Whauwhaupaku (five finger) used to treat eye infections and Rengarenga (Cape Reinga Lily), the leaf base of which can be used to relieve ulcer inflammation and soreness.

The 500 trees in the iwi lead rongoa planting are among 7,000 planted this season and 400,000 region wide over the winter as part of Greater Wellington’s wider $6m flood protection maintenance programme.

For Hakaraia, the investment in rongoa is a symbol of the blossoming partnership between Otaki Mana Whenua and Greater Wellington.

"To look to the health of the community is to look to the health of the river, this relationship is key for the future health of our Rohe".

Greater Wellington’s Flood Protection department will supply a further 500 medicinal plants next year as the work to safeguard our communities, with the help of local groups across the region, continues.