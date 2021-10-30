Auckland Powerball player wins $6.3 million

Saturday, 30 October, 2021 - 20:35

The stars have aligned for a lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $6.3 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Southmall in Auckland and the prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the seventeenth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over a week after a couple from Pokeno won $42.2 million with Powerball First Division - the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand.

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Pukekohe South in Pukekohe and New World Windsor in Invercargill.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.