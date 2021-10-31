The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO

Sunday, 31 October, 2021 - 22:00

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand.

"Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life," Jacinda Ardern said.

"She took her first steps into governance on her local Play Centre Committee, while raising four children. She was elected to the Auckland City Council in 1971 and in 1983 became the first woman to be elected Mayor of Auckland.

"On leaving that role, she became our 16th Governor-General and also the first woman to hold that office, from 1990 to 1996.

"As Governor-General she succeeded in making the office of Governor-General more accessible for New Zealanders," Jacinda Ardern said.

Dame Cath was a member of the Order of New Zealand, and a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, as well as holding four separate damehoods.

"These honours reflected her extraordinary life of public service," Jacinda Ardern said.

"On ending her term as Governor-General, she continued her involvement with a large number of community and arts groups.

"In everything she did, she demonstrated her remarkable qualities of leadership and determination, combined with a down to earth approach and an irrepressible sense of humour.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this time," Jacind Ardern said.