Australasian leaders challenged to go vegan for COP26

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 00:25

As the world's latest round of climate talks, COP26, begins, having been postponed last year due to Covid, the seriousness of the climate crisis ramps up. National charities Vegan Australasia and Vegan Society of New Zealand Te Rōpū Whēkana o Aotearoa, have challenged their respective Prime Ministers to go vegan to help fight the climate crisis. Australian PM Scott Morrison has been asked to take the 30 day Vegan Easy Challenge, whilst New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern was given the 21 Day Easy Vegan Challenge, available from the respective Vegan Societies.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent. It is the single biggest impact an individual can have on their own greenhouse emissions. Whilst the 190 countries represented at the COP talks may not agree to actions at the governmental level, each person can make this individual choice and do their part to help mitigate climate change.

In addition the Vegan Society of New Zealand Te Rōpū Whēkana o Aotearoa, would like to challenge the entire country to try vegan for 21 days, in support of the Prime Minister, the COP26 talks and the future sustainability of the planet.