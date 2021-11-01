Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 11:23

MÄori survivors of abuse in State and faith-based care will share their experiences at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry’s MÄori public hearing in March next year. The hearing will be held at ÅrÄkei Marae in TÄmaki Makaurau from 7-18 PoutÅ«-te-rangi (March) 2022.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Mahuru (September) this year but was postponed to protect the health of survivors and other attendees as COVID-19 spread through the community.

"Commissioners are committed to ensuring light is shed on the horrendous experiences MÄori survivors have endured. MÄori survivors need to be heard, and this important hearing will give them a powerful platform to share what happened to them and what needs to change to make sure abuse in care never happens again, e kore anÅ," said Julia Steenson, Inquiry Commissioner and NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei leader.

"MÄori are now, and have been historically, overrepresented in State and faith-based care and our interim findings show that MÄori in care have been abused more than all other groups. The abuse that MÄori survivors have suffered has had a huge impact throughout MÄoridom. It has affected generations of MÄori whÄnau in all aspects of their wellbeing, including cultural, social and economic aspects.

"We appreciate that COVID-19 has created substantial disruption to MÄori communities, but we assure MÄori survivors and their whÄnau that we are committed to holding the MÄori hearing and they will continue to have a platform at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission," said Commissioner Steenson.

Despite the delay to the hearing, the Royal Commission hasn’t stopped engaging with MÄori and is continuing to meet with MÄori survivors, iwi and other MÄori groups.

"The Commission has been working closely with NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei to design and guide the hearing. MÄori have told us that the hearing needs to be led by tikanga MÄori. We chose this date to allow enough time for TÄmaki Makaurau to move through its current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions so that the hearing can be held in person if possible to give this important kaupapa the cultural setting it deserves and allow people to attend," said Commissioner Steenson.

Marama Royal, Chair of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust said, "We feel privileged to host the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry MÄori hearing in our wharenui Tumutumuwhenua and on our marae." The public hearing gives MÄori survivors the opportunity to share the circumstances of how they came into care, what happened to them and the impacts of the abuse they suffered. Their experiences, along with those of the hundreds of MÄori survivors who are sharing information with our Inquiry, will help inform our reports and recommendations to the Government. For further details please visit www.abuseincare.org.nz.