MÄori survivors of abuse in State and faith-based care will share their experiences at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry’s MÄori public hearing in March next year. The hearing will be held at ÅrÄkei Marae in TÄmaki Makaurau from 7-18 PoutÅ«-te-rangi (March) 2022.
The hearing was initially scheduled for Mahuru (September) this year but was postponed to protect the health of survivors and other attendees as COVID-19 spread through the community.
"Commissioners are committed to ensuring light is shed on the horrendous experiences MÄori survivors have endured. MÄori survivors need to be heard, and this important hearing will give them a powerful platform to share what happened to them and what needs to change to make sure abuse in care never happens again, e kore anÅ," said Julia Steenson, Inquiry Commissioner and NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei leader.
"MÄori are now, and have been historically, overrepresented in State and faith-based care and our interim findings show that MÄori in care have been abused more than all other groups. The abuse that MÄori survivors have suffered has had a huge impact throughout MÄoridom. It has affected generations of MÄori whÄnau in all aspects of their wellbeing, including cultural, social and economic aspects.
"We appreciate that COVID-19 has created substantial disruption to MÄori communities, but we assure MÄori survivors and their whÄnau that we are committed to holding the MÄori hearing and they will continue to have a platform at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission," said Commissioner Steenson.
Despite the delay to the hearing, the Royal Commission hasn’t stopped engaging with MÄori and is continuing to meet with MÄori survivors, iwi and other MÄori groups.
"The Commission has been working closely with NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei to design and guide the hearing. MÄori have told us that the hearing needs to be led by tikanga MÄori. We chose this date to allow enough time for TÄmaki Makaurau to move through its current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions so that the hearing can be held in person if possible to give this important kaupapa the cultural setting it deserves and allow people to attend," said Commissioner Steenson.
Marama Royal, Chair of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust said, "We feel privileged to host the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry MÄori hearing in our wharenui Tumutumuwhenua and on our marae." The public hearing gives MÄori survivors the opportunity to share the circumstances of how they came into care, what happened to them and the impacts of the abuse they suffered. Their experiences, along with those of the hundreds of MÄori survivors who are sharing information with our Inquiry, will help inform our reports and recommendations to the Government. For further details please visit www.abuseincare.org.nz.
