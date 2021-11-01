Free contactless e-waste drop off days in Tamaki Makaurau

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 11:35

Auckland-based company Computer Recycling is hosting free contactless e-waste drop off days on Saturdays at their site based in Penrose.

Computer Recycling is providing a safe and ethical way to dispose of e-waste for the public during alert level 3 dubbed "CR E-days". The events were primarily run-in local communities around Auckland but due to the current restrictions in Auckland the events will be held at the companies’ site and be made free for members of the public.

The events are staged to be contactless, with separate bays to drop-off in to maintain social distancing, safeguarding the staff and members of the public.

The company has already run four successful events in October, generating over 40,000kg of e-waste collected and helping over 1400 households get rid of difficult to recycle items.

The next confirmed events for November will be held on:

Saturday 6th of November - Computer Recycling, 5 Southpark Place, Penrose Saturday 13th of November - Computer Recycling, 5 Southpark Place, Penrose Saturday 20th of November - Computer Recycling, 5 Southpark Place, Penrose Saturday 27th of November - Computer Recycling, 5 Southpark Place, Penrose

Reuse: any items that still may have a second life. Computer Recycling’s team of technicians will delete any data still left on the device and remove any markings. The items will then be refurbished to a usable condition and sold back into the community.

Recycle: items that can no longer be re-used are dismantled by Recycling Technicians. The different components are separated and graded as either general scrap metals or e-scrap. All e-scrap is exported under Environmental Protection Agency permits to facilities in Asia and Europe to be return into base elements to be used again.

Currently, the average Kiwi produces more than 20 kilograms of e-waste per year - one of the highest per capita amounts globally - and New Zealand is the only country in the OECD without a national e-waste scheme. Of the 80,000 tonnes of e-waste created each year, it is estimated less than 2 per cent of the total is recycled.

www.computerrecycling.co.nz/