Clutha District pitches rural life to young city-dwellers

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 11:50

With a growing shortage of workers, Clutha District is taking a fresh approach to powering up their district. They’re targeting young people in cities with a brand-new campaign that will sell the benefits of living in the country.

Think Rural is launching nationwide, with eighteen rural districts signed up to the campaign. Their goal is to contribute towards filling 1,150 jobs in rural areas with young people wanting to experience a new way of life. The campaign is driven by LGNZ’s Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), with support from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

Clutha District Council Mayor, Bryan Cadogan, says he hopes that encouraging young people to Think Rural will attract a legion of keen and hardworking new recruits to the area.

"Clutha District is a place that is on the up economically and socially where you can set yourself up for life in an AMAZING community that actually cares," he says.

Clutha District has hundreds of jobs on offer, from trades to hospitality and rents sit at around $400.

"We perpetually have vacancies in huge numbers - good jobs that we need people for but it’s more than that - I was unemployed for yonks and know only too well the strength a job brings to the inner spirit - we’re totally committed to making this work."

Noa Woolloff, National Programme Manager of MTFJ, is 23 and passionate about getting young people into jobs that give them a new lease on life.

"Young people often think about going overseas to have new experiences, but with the borders closed, we’re highlighting the incredible things New Zealand has to offer - right on their back doorstep. They say the grass is greener, but in this case it actually is. Think Rural will showcase what these towns have to offer - from welcoming communities to interesting jobs and outdoor adventures," he says.

The rural councils getting behind the Think Rural scheme in the hope of drawing a younger crowd are ÅpÅtiki, Åtorohanga, Central Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, Gore, Ruapehu, Waimate, Westland, Wairoa, Hurunui, Tararua, Grey, Rangitikei, Clutha, Hauraki, Mackenzie and Buller.

Each rural district has a chance to receive funding support of up to $500,000 to aid their efforts to support youth and COVID displaced workers into sustainable long-term employment.

Wannabe rural-dwellers can find the right community for them on www.thinkrural.co.nz. The site gives the skinny on each participating town and directs people to available jobs.