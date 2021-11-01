Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 12:01

Queenstown Lakes District Libraries is inviting the Upper Clutha community to a new pop-up library conveniently located at WÄnaka Recreation Centre.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said it provided a valuable additional space for the community to access library services while roof renovations are taking place at the main library on Bullock Creek Lane.

"The pop-up is already proving a useful option for individuals and families to borrow and return library items. There’s plenty of free parking, a great selection for all ages to choose from and friendly librarians on hand to answer questions. Why not check out what’s on offer next time you’re at the pool or playing on the courts?" Ms Gwilliam said.

Located in the separate Te Tari building closest to Sir Tim Wallis Drive, the new facility is open Monday to Friday from 10.00am to 4.00pm until work on WÄnaka Library is completed in January.

All the usual library and e-Library services are still available at WÄnaka Library during the roof renovation, but there are some restrictions to vehicle access and parking while Bullock Creek Lane is closed to through traffic as a safety precaution.

Anyone wanting more information should visit www.codc-qldc.govt.nz or call the libraries team on 03 443 0410.