Speed limit changes agreed

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 08:31

The speed limits on 27 Selwyn roads will change to support safety on district roads and meet new growth.

The Council recently consulted on changes to a number of local roads or sections of roads around the district, and agreed to the changes at its meeting last week.

These were identified through a range of factors including requests by residents and road users, changes in housing development and proposals as part of the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Road to Zero safety strategy.

Some also related to sections of road where speed limit signs are in place or have changed but the speed limit has not been formally adopted.

The new speed limits will come into force on 1 December 2021 and be enforceable when the appropriate signs have been installed.

A map of the changes can be found at www.selwyn.govt.nz/speedlimitsconsultation.

As with any speed limit changes, the Council received a wide range of feedback, both supporting and opposing some of the changes, which the Council considered in its decision.

The Council also noted research that shows lower speed limits reduce both the likelihood of a crash and the severity of any crashes that do occur.

With lower speed limits people have more time to react, evade and avoid, and for those crashes that still do happen the kinetic energy transfer to the human is lower.

New national regulations on how speed limits can be set are expected to come into force in early 2022, along with a new national speed limit register. These regulations will replace the Selwyn District Council Speed Limits Bylaw and Speed Limits Register.