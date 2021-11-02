New partnership to support more options for refugee resettlement in New Zealand

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 09:36

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced a new partnership with HOST Aotearoa New Zealand to deliver an extended pilot of New Zealand’s community refugee sponsorship programme.

Under this programme, 150 refugees will be sponsored to resettle in communities throughout New Zealand over the next three years.

"We’re looking forward to the opportunities that this partnership will bring to refugees who want to resettle in New Zealand," says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager Refugee and Migrant Services Immigration New Zealand.

"Community sponsorship offers a different pathway, where refugees are supported by community organisations throughout the country."

"We’re excited about the role that local communities will be able to play in helping shape the experiences and settlement of refugees as they begin their new lives in New Zealand."

HOST Aotearoa New Zealand will be a key partner for the refugee sponsorship programme, working with Immigration New Zealand to implement refugee sponsorship until 2024.

HOST Aotearoa New Zealand will support community groups and refugees throughout the journey, helping them navigate the processes and ensuring the right supports are in place for sponsored refugees and approved sponsors