Ideas sought for Flaxmere's Ron Giorgi III park playground

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 10:42

A group of Irongate School children are helping Hastings District Council’s parks planning team come up with ideas for a Flaxmere playground.

The redevelopment of the play area on Ron Giorgi Park III is due, and a neighbourhood consultation is underway to find out what might suit locals.

As one of the closest schools, Irongate School was asked if a working group of students would like to help Council come up with a design.

The answer was a resounding ‘yes’.

The team had their first meeting last Wednesday, and parks planner Kirsty Oosterkamp said the youngsters were very enthusiastic and had some really good ideas.

The children easily grasped the concept: a small neighbourhood playground that caters for predominantly younger children in nearby homes.

"We talked about what play activities they would like to see included in the new playground. Swings were very popular, as was a big slide. Lots of other ideas were shared too, about how we can make the playground more appealing to whÄnau."

Hastings District councillor (Flaxmere) and Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said involving young children in the playground planning process not only ensured their opinions were taken into account, but also helped them understand how Council works.

"Bringing the kids on board has all kinds of advantages. They will help us make good playgrounds, and they will be confident to take part in other Council processes as they get older having been involved at this young age. It’s a win/win for Council and our community."

As well as talking to the student group, neighbours within 400 metres of the playground have received a flyer advising them of an on-line survey they can fill in to provide their input, and a park drop-in is being held on Wednesday, November 10.

Anyone can fill in the survey at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz, and attend the park drop-in at Ron Giorgi Park III on November 10, between 4pm and 6pm. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the drop-in session.