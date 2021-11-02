Celebrating Hamilton's diverse history through new street names

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 11:15

Proposed changes to the way we name new streets in Hamilton aim to better celebrate te reo Maaori and the diverse history of our city. Our city is growing and new street names are a great way to celebrate our past and help create communities we want to live in.

Hamilton City Council is looking for feedback on proposed changes to its Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy from now until 30 November.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting said now is the time for our community to share their voice and provide feedback on the proposed changes.

"Street names are important and we want to hear from all Hamiltonians about how these changes may impact them and new developments in Hamilton."

Council’s He Pou Manawa Ora: Pillars of Wellbeing Strategy was recently adopted and part of our commitment to the cultural wellbeing, inclusion of te reo Maaori and creating a sense of belonging for all Hamiltonians. The proposed policy is aligned with the strategy goal that te reo Maaori is seen, heard and celebrated throughout the city.

The proposed changes offer mana whenua, such as local iwi and hapuu, more engagement with developers for new road names. Currently, mana whenua have a shorter response timeframe and are consulted on individual road names in the later stages of the subdivision consent process.

In the proposed policy, mana whenua will be engaged with earlier in the process, required to supply a register or ‘pool’ of names for the land that is being developed and have up to 12 weeks to respond.

Council’s Planning Guidance Unit Manager Grant Kettle said the aim of the proposed changes is recognise the unique relationship that iwi and mana whenua have to Hamilton and increase the impact Maaori history and stories can have on new road names.

"We think these changes provide more time for meaningful consultation and allow mana whenua to be able to form effective relationships with developers."

"Currently, developers must consult with mana whenua about new road names but there isn’t a requirement to include any names from mana whenua when they apply for a new road. We’re proposing that developers can provide up to three names for each new road with a minimum of one name included from a pool of names provided by mana whenua."

Kettle said the proposed names are then considered by Council staff as part of the development consenting process and would have to meet all the minimum naming requirements set out in the Policy.

To share your voice on the proposed changes to the Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy, visit hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay before 30 November.