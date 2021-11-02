House of Science founder finalist in 2021 Women of Influence Awards

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 11:52

CEO and Founder of House of Science Chris Duggan has been selected as a finalist in the Women of Influence Awards for 2021.

Chris is a finalist in the Innovation, Science and Health category.

Jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, the awards recognise women both making a difference in the work they do and paving the way for others to follow.

"I feel very honoured and humbled by the announcement that I am a finalist in the women of influence innovation, science and health category alongside some incredibly inspiring women. The recognition will help raise the profile of House of Science and the importance of ensuring our tamariki receive great science lessons while at primary school," said Duggan.

House of Science (HoS) provides innovative and comprehensive curriculum-based science resource kits for primary and intermediate-aged students to boost resources in schools and increase teachers’ confidence in delivering science. As a charitable trust they receive no funding from the government and instead rely on philanthropic funding, grants and donations.

Chris left her teaching position in 2013 after reading an ERO report revealing over 70% of NZ schools lack an effective science programme. Since 2014 she has been empowering New Zealand teachers to deliver engaging science lessons in their classrooms.

Her outstanding leadership, commitment, and drive to improving scientific literacy in the classroom is remarkable and evidenced by the 2021 ERO report which found HoS kits are a solution to improving learning in the classroom.

Chris and her fellow finalists will be honoured at Women of Influence Awards gala dinner in Auckland on February 10, 2022.

Every year, a supreme winner is chosen from the 10 category winners. Previous Supreme Winners include microbiologist, science communicator and House of Science Ambassador Dr Siouxsie Wiles (2020), neonatologist Dame Jane Harding (2019) and founder of anti-domestic violence charity The Aunties, Jackie Clark (2018).

For the full list of finalists visit https://www.womenofinfluence.co.nz/2021-finalists