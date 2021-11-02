Library team to host community korero on mental health and wellbeing - QLDC

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 15:11

A community kÅrero in WÄnaka this Thursday will feature guest speakers from sport, tourism, mountaineering and local support services shining a light on mental health and wellbeing.

Called Meaningful Conversations, the free event at the Lake WÄnaka Centre has been created by the team at WÄnaka Library and will focus on the importance of connection and shared experience.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) District Librarian Sue Gwilliam said the library has embraced the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week - ‘Take Time to KÅrero’.

"I’m really excited to hear from the six amazing guest speakers who are generously giving their time to share knowledge, tools, strategies and personal stories around mental health and wellbeing," she said.

"We feel the district’s libraries have a role to play in supporting conversations like these in our community, especially in such times of change."

Three well-known locals - professional multi-sporter Braden Currie, adventurer and mountaineer Mark Sedon, and local tourism operator Mark Orbell - will talk of resilience during challenging times and periods of uncertainty.

There will also be an opportunity to hear from three local mental health service providers: Karyn Munro, a counsellor with WellSouth; Taylor Rapley, a mental skills coach from Ähua Psychology; and Rike Andree, a health improvement practitioner from Phoenix Counselling.

"I’d encourage anyone, including young people aged 14 and above, to come along and learn about the services available locally and how to access them. There’ll also be a chance to ask questions of all our speakers," said Ms Gwilliam.

Meaningful Conversations takes place in the Lake WÄnaka Centre’s main auditorium on Thursday 4 November from 6.00-7.30pm. Tickets are free but, due to Alert Level 2 restrictions, advanced bookings are essential and can be made via www.humanitix.com/nz

Anyone wanting more info should visit www.codc-qldc.govt.nz or contact the library team via wanaka.library@qldc.govt.nz / 03 443 0410.