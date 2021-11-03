SH25 Boundary Creek bridge to be reduced to one lane - Waka Kotahi

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 11:35

The bridge over Boundary Creek on State Highway 25 between Thames and Coromandel will be reduced to one lane to make sure that it is safe for all traffic to use.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises signs and barriers will be installed during the week of 15 November to reduce the bridge from two lanes to one, with Give Way and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h in place.

The bridge deck and beams, known together as the superstructure, are ageing due to sea salt spray and need to be replaced.

For the bridge to remain open traffic will be directed across one lane in the centre of the bridge says Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder.

"The condition of the superstructure means that reducing it to one lane ensures it can safely remain in use for all vehicles, including trucks," Ms Lauder says.

"Safety is our number one priority and we carry out regular inspections to ensure that all state highway bridges in the Coromandel and around New Zealand remain safe at all times."

There is no date currently scheduled for the superstructure replacement of the Boundary Creek bridge, which is approximately 22 kilometres north of Thames.

Waka Kotahi has a busy programme of bridge work around the Coromandel. A business case for the replacement of Pepe Stream bridge in Tairua is currently being developed, Hikuai SST bridge, 3km north of the State Highway 25A Hikuai Junction, will have further repairs done and a new deck installed next year, and a footbridge for safe pedestrian access over Graham’s Stream in Tairua is due to open shortly.

There is also a busy summer maintenance programme planned for the Coromandel, with repairs and resealing planned for around 100 sites on SH25 and SH25A.

