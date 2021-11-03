Additional Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines purchased - Hipkins

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 13:29

The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year," Chris Hipkins said.

"These vaccines will be provided to those who didn’t access a vaccine in 2021, for example those turning 12 next year, be used if the eligibility is extended to younger age groups, and for a potential booster programme if the evidence determines this is required and if Medsafe grants approval.

"New Zealand is also committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours with their COVID-19 response, including vaccine supply."

New Zealand has access to a total of 10.88 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in 2021. The additional agreement for 4.7 million doses will be delivered throughout 2022.

"These doses will complement the other COVID-19 vaccines in our portfolio, which are scheduled for delivery in 2022. Further announcements on use of these vaccines will be made in due course," Chris Hipkins said.

"The Pfizer vaccine is being rolled out right across New Zealand, including to our hard to reach and rural areas. We are continuing to focus on reaching at least 90% vaccination rates across all DHBs.

"We have the ability to deliver vaccines right across Aotearoa New Zealand, quickly and efficiently, and there is enough vaccines right now for every eligible person to be fully vaccinated."