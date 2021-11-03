Two Dream11 Super Smash games to be held at John Davies Oval - QLDC

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 15:48

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is pleased to announce two games of the upcoming Dream11 Super Smash will be held at Queenstown Events Centre (QEC).

John Davies Oval will host back-to-back games for the Otago Sparks and Otago Volts on Tuesday 28 December and Wednesday 29 December. The first match begins at 11.10am and the second match at 2.40pm on both days. Tickets sold will be valid for both matches on game day.

Simon Battrick, QLDC sport and recreation manager, says it’s a great win for the region to bring top class domestic cricket to one of the best looking grounds in the world.

"We’re always trying to secure top class sport and events for the district. It’s a win and will provide a boost for the area following the cancellation of a number of popular local events due to COVID-19 restrictions," he said.

"We can’t wait to welcome cricket fans during the Christmas break. John Davies Oval might just be the best looking ground in the world and it’s a privilege for our district to host the Otago Sparks and Volts in the Dream11 Super Smash competition."

"It’s sure to be a fun day out for the whole family. You’ll see cricket balls fly as they’re struck around the ground!" said Mr Battrick.

The Dream11 Super Smash format will include men’s and women’s double-headers throughout the schedule. Tickets to the games on 28 and 29 December are now on sale at www.supersmash.co.nz.

Ticket prices start at $15 and the family packages make it an affordable, fun day out. Come and see the talented competition that feeds into the Cricket World Cup runners up and current T20 World Cup hopefuls.