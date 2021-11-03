It is a policy failure if Government spends 6.5bn and gets no emissions reduction

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 15:36

The Bioenergy Association is astounded that the Government is going to spend an assessed $6.5bn on helping other countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions when a fraction of that expenditure could achieve the same reductions in New Zealand, and assist create new employment.

Brian Cox, executive officer of the Bioenergy Association said that "the opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from greater use of bioenergy and biofuels are achievable nearly immediately from proven technologies, and by 2040 this investment could have New Zealand manufacturing our own transport biofuels. It is a policy failure if the assessed $6.5bn is not prioritised to reduce our own emissions reduction."

James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change has announced that the New Zealand net greenhouse gas emissions target is to be reduced by half by 2030. However, the Government has said that the target can only be achieved by purchasing offshore emission reductions.

Mr Cox said that "The Minister has to explain why this investment is not used to reduce our own emissions as the BioenergyAssociation has identified that around 15% of emissions could be reduced by 2050 if bioenergy and biofuels were used as a tool for reducing emissions. That target date could be brought forward if a fraction of the money to be spent offshore was spent in New Zealand for New Zealand reductions.

Scion has identified in its Biofuels Roadmap that this level of investment would allow development of a economically viable transport biofuels industry with associated new employment and regional economic development. The early availability of liquid biofuels would reduce our heavy transport fuels emissions by at least 15%. [1: https://www.scionresearch.com/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/63293/Biofuels_summary_report.pdf ]

Advanced biofuels can be used in existing engines, which, unlike the use of electricity and hydrogen fuels, avoids the need to replace existing rail or heavy transport vehicles."

"In addition if a fraction of that offshore expenditure were spent on assisting business convert from fossil fuels to solid biofuel for process heat then there would be adequate assistance to encourage them."

Mr Cox said that "New Zealand is rich in fast growing trees and other plants and these can be replanted so that bioenergy and biofuels are a fully sustainable renewable process. Producing the biofuels also creates new employment and would lay the foundations for a fully sustainable bioeconomy. Government has identified that transitioning to a bioeconomy is a goal of climate change initiatives so expenditure to meet our Paris target should be used to kick start this transition."