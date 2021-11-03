Building Nations 2021 // Beacons Awards - Infrastructure New Zealand

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 16:13

The Construction Sector Accord’s inaugural Beacons Awards, championing the construction sector’s most transformative and innovative approaches and demonstrating the Accord’s principles in action, will be a highlight of Building Nations 2021.

The winner will be announced by Building and Construction Minister and Accord co-lead Hon Poto Williams. The event, facilitated by Construction Sector Accord Transformation Director, Dean Kimpton, will also include a panel session with the finalists, to share their insights with others in the industry.

Selected from a field of seven Beacon case studies, all of which are exemplars of the Accord values showcasing good practice and innovation, the three Beacons Awards finalists are:

Canam Commercial and Whangarei District Council, for the procurement process on the Whangarei Civic Centre project which focussed on community objectives including an 80% minimum local contractor requirement.

KiwiRail, for reducing construction risks and improving productivity by increasing digital capability on its new rail projects and upgrades, including the use of the digital construction technology known as BIM (Building Information Modelling).

New Plymouth District Council, for its supply chain leadership including moving away from the Lowest Price Conforming tender method, and focusing on long-term partnerships.

The judges - a distinguished panel of senior leaders from across the sector, assessed the entries against criteria including contribution to the Accord’s goals and outcomes, innovation, replicability, and ability to support sector-wide transformation.

We look forward to seeing the winner announced by Minister Williams on Thursday, 18 November.

For more information on the Beacons Awards finalists, please visit the Construction Sector Accord website.

