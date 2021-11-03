Te Herenga Waka cancels Graduation ceremonies - Victoria University

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 17:40

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington has made the difficult decision to cancel its November and December graduation ceremonies and parades due to alert level settings and the uncertainty around COVID-19 related restrictions likely to be in place in the coming weeks for large events.

"We understand that this will be deeply disappointing for students, whanau, and friends who have been looking forward to graduation week," says the University’s Chancellor, Neil Paviour-Smith.

"Unfortunately though, under both the current alert level restrictions, or under the requirements of the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, including the need for vaccine certificates, it is clear that it is not feasible to proceed with the events as planned in November and December.

"Graduates have been invited to join our ceremonies in May 2022 and alternative celebrations are being planned to recognise the hard work and achievements of students who cannot attend in May including opportunities for graduates to have photos taken in the Council Chamber on Tuesday 30 November," he said.