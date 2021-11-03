Powerball player wins $4.3 million

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 20:33

Powerball is on a winning streak, with one lucky Powerball player from Paraparaumu winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division tonight - the second time Powerball First Division has been struck in less than a week.

The winning ticket was sold at Kapiti Knitting and Lotto in Paraparaumu, and the prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eighteenth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just a few days after a mother and daughter from South Auckland won $6.3m with Powerball First Division.

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and the Waikato will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Mangere in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Auckland, upper Northland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.