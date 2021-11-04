QLDC issues 'reminder on Eely Point boat parking rules'

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 12:28

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has shared a reminder that overnight boat parking is not permitted at Eely Point Reserve in WÄnaka.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete said a number of boats and trailers had been left on the reserve long-term, well in excess of the clearly sign-posted restrictions in place.

"Eely Point Reserve is highly valued by the Upper Clutha community and a particularly iconic public area for recreation and enjoyment. It appears that some vessels in Eely Point Reserve have been abandoned, creating hazards and affecting our community’s use and enjoyment of the reserve," said Dr Cloete.

"We’ve placed removal notices on the vessels concerned and request that owners retrieve these as soon as possible," he said.

Failure to remove any boat, trailer and other items from Eely Point Reserve may incur a fine and could lead to their removal and disposal, as a breach of the Reserves Act.

Temporary overflow boat parking is only permitted in Eely Point Reserve while people are out on Lake WÄnaka.