State of emergency declared 2pm - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 14:19

Civil Defence has declared a local state of emergency at 2pm today for the TairÄwhiti region.

Civil Defence controller Dave Wilson encourages people to contact Council to report any flooding.

"Anyone who is concerned for their safety should stay with friends and whÄnau. Welfare centres are being established across the district for those with nowhere to go. If people need assistance, please call us," he says.

Staff continue to closely monitor the weather situation across the region after more than 24 hours of torrential rain, which is impacting properties, roads and communities.

Surface flooding around the district has closed several roads, and some people at Pouawa and Loisels have self-evacuated.

"The ground is already saturated, with high tide due at 6pm our rivers are being closely monitored.

"The road situation on both State Highways and local roads are changing by the hour," says Mr Wilson.

"Please drive to the conditions, and only travel if you need to."

There have been several road closures, with some down to one lane due to slips. Sponge Bay has surface flooding restricting some access to properties. A number of private properties in other areas have reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backs up. Some schools up the Coast have closed.

Mr Wilson says our systems across the region are just not coping with the sheer volume of water.

Scours were opened last night and sports grounds around the region are closed.

"Links with our rural communities have been activated to ensure everyone is safe," says Mr Wilson.

Please call 0800 653 800 to report flooding.

Please visit the Civil Defence page on Council’s website and Facebook pages for Council and Civil Defence will have all the latest information.