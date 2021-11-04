Helping schools one floor at a time: Rhinokids 2022 Flooring Fund

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 15:06

After a successful launch last year, more than 30 schools across New Zealand have or will receive an upgrade to their flooring requirements by the end of 2021, making the learning environment a better place for kids and teachers.

Is the flooring at your school old and threadbare? Or perhaps you have a new space where there’s no flooring at all. Your Early Childhood Centre or school could be eligible to receive $2,000 + GST from the RhinoKids Flooring Fund to go towards new flooring!

Carpet Court is on a mission to help improve learning environments across the country by committing over $120,000 per year to the RhinoKids Flooring Fund. This fund is built from purchases of Rhino flooring products from Carpet Court’s 59 stores across the country.

Quality flooring in schools improves the health and wellbeing of kids and can deliver a positive result in an educational setting and benefits learning environments.

"We’re on a mission to help improve Kiwi kids’ learning environment," says Carpet Court CEO Bryn Harrison. "Flooring refurbs are often pushed to the bottom of the to-do list for the education sector. When we launched the fund last year we knew there was an unmet need -however we were truly surprised to see just how big this was. We are also aware that providing this opportunity to schools, we will free up funding that can be spent in other areas of improvement or resources - making room for more in local schools! We are proud of the difference our teams have already made to local schools by helping to fix their floors."

Numerous schools and centres across the country have already benefited from the fund - with overwhelmingly positive feedback. St Peter Chanel Catholic School was one of these schools. They had three classrooms and a hall with carpet that was 30+ years old and in desperate need of a refresh.

Moarikura (Sandy) Johnson, School Principal said, "The new hallway carpet that was installed has contributed tremendously to the health and well-being of our students and staff. We have waited for a very long time to have new carpet. Our hallway feels a lot warmer, the noise level of foot-traffic has been reduced and the welcoming colour scheme is appealing."

Applications are open until 31st December 2021 for our 2022 projects for all public Early Childhood Centres, Te KÅhanga Reo, Primary, Intermediate and High Schools nationwide. Anyone with a connection to the school can apply to the Fund on behalf of the school - staff, fundraising groups, parents, students etc.

All you have to do is take a few photos and complete the easy online form explaining how your educational space would be improved with new flooring. Visit www.rhinokids.co.nz to find out more.