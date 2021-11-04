QLDC celebrates successful International Accreditation NZ assessment

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 15:54

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has maintained its ‘low risk’ status following a successful International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ) assessment.

Every two years, councils across Aotearoa New Zealand undertake the assessment, with an assessor and technical experts marking each council against building accreditation regulations.

QLDC Building Services Manager, Chris English said the outcome of the assessment was a great achievement for Council and its Building Services team, with it being the best result he’d seen since 2010.

"In the assessment, only nine general non-compliance issues were recorded, and five of those were resolved during the assessment itself," said Mr English.

"QLDC’s continued low-risk status speaks to the hard work of the Building Services team, supported by a strong mentoring culture and an effective quality management system - as echoed by comments from our IANZ lead assessor."

"With only four general non-compliance issues to resolve this year, compared with 14 in 2019, we’re one of only a few Building Consent Authorities to be sitting at such an effective level."

IANZ accreditation will be confirmed once the four outstanding general non-compliance issues are resolved.

Mr English added that the assessment and accreditation was necessary for QLDC to issue building consents, code of compliance certificates, and to continue with other building services functions.