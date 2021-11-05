Carrfields team kitted out in Mons Royale merino clothing

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 10:36

People working for New Zealand agribusiness group Carrfields are now heading to work wearing branded Mons Royale merino clothing.

A new partnership between the two businesses will see over 500 Carrfields staff and contractors around New Zealand and Australia kitted out in new uniforms from next month.

Craig Carr, Group Managing Director of Carrfields, says the decision to use Mons Royale as the company’s workwear supplier was an easy one.

"Our first priority was to ensure our uniform choices are sustainable and aligned with our commitment to supporting the wool sector. Mons Royale is also a local Kiwi success story based in the mountains of the South Island, which is a great synergy with our own brand. We are very pleased to partner with them."

Mons Royale founder Hamish Acland grew up at Mt Somers, very close to Mayfield where Carrfields had its origins, says Mr Carr.

"The Acland family from Mt Somers Station was a founding customer of the Carr Group in the early nineties and they are still a customer today across different parts of Carrfields. It’s a privilege to be able to continue to nurture this relationship through the generations."

A selection of Carrfields-branded merino mid layers and outerwear including a merino t-shirt, insulated jacket and weatherproof jacket will be offered as uniform options, with subtle placement of the Carrfields logo and seasonal updates to the range to ensure it is kept contemporary and on-trend, Mr Carr says.

"All the garments will of course exhibit the excellent qualities of merino wool including breathability, temperature regulation, odour resistance, softness and excellent warmth to weight ratio. Like us, Mons Royale strongly believe in the many benefits of wearing merino wool."

Before selecting Mons Royale as the uniform provider, Carrfields surveyed staff nationwide on what they wanted for their branded workwear. Key themes that emerged included a widespread desire to wear natural fibres, support the wool sector, and have casual yet smart uniform options that both look good and perform well, says Mr Carr.

"We’re very pleased with the uniform range we are introducing into our company, from a progressive and contemporary brand which we are proud to showcase alongside our own."

Henry McLennan, APAC Retail Operations Manager at Mons Royale, says the company has previously partnered with other New Zealand outdoor adventure and agribusiness companies, including NZSki, Skyline, AJ Hackett and Waikato Stud, to provide high-performance merino workwear.

"We’re excited to begin a formal relationship with Carrfields. The company is a great fit for our brand and is also well aligned with our other corporate partners in the outdoor adventure and agribusiness sectors."

As two Kiwi-based, global companies with roots in rural Canterbury, Carrfields and Mons Royale share many synergies, Mr McLennan says.

"Both companies have grown significantly and are now proudly showcasing the products of New Zealand primary industry on a global scale."

Mr Carr says Carrfields is also working with Mons Royale in other capacities within its group of businesses, further strengthening the alignment between the two companies.

"Our new natural fibres division is working to research the potential for blending fibres grown in New Zealand, such as hemp and merino wool, to develop new products and Mons Royale is one of our brand partners on this project."