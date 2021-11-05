Future of forestry continues to attract young Kiwis - MPI

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 11:06

More young New Zealanders are making forestry and wood-processing their future with seven more talented applicants joining the Ngā Karahipi Uru Rākau - Forestry Scholarship programme.

"It is fantastic to keep seeing young people embarking on their forestry career. The growth in the sector means more opportunities for highly skilled people due to research, innovation and increase mechanisation," says Debbie Ward, Director, Business and Spatial Intelligence, Te Uru Rākau - New Zealand Forest Service.

"The scholarship programme offers students a pathway to higher-level study, where they gain the skills, expertise, and capabilities which the forestry and wood-processing sector needs now and into the future."

The successful scholarship recipients for the 2022 academic year are: Paula Tucker Camano from Hamilton, Phoebe Naske from Gisborne, Stephen Thompson from Rotorua, Emma Plomp from Invercargill, Joe Falloon from Masterton, Tyler Rowe from Wellington, and Whanarua Edmonds from Pukehina.-

The scholarship programme, now in its fourth year, aims to grow the capability of the forestry and wood-processing workforce and, aims to increase the number of those that identify as female and/or of Māori descent, encouraging greater diversity in the industry.

To date, 23 students throughout New Zealand have received scholarships since 2018, with the first students expected to complete their qualifications at the end of next year.

In addition to the existing Bachelor of Forestry Science and Bachelor of Forest Engineering degrees offered through the University of Canterbury, Te Uru Rākau - New Zealand Forest Service is also funding three new scholarships this year for the Diploma in Forest Management at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in the Bay of Plenty starting 2022.

"We are proud to be partnering with Toi Ohomai to offer these new scholarships which offer another pathway to a career and opportunities in forestry," says Debbie Ward.

"The diploma course covers a range of topics to prepare students for roles, including business planning, forest health and management, supply chain and harvesting, and operations management."

Applications for the Diploma in Forest Management scholarship to study at Toi Ohomai close on 17 November.

"We want to ensure our young New Zealanders see forestry as a sustainable and exciting career option, while adding to the skills and capability of our evolving workforce."