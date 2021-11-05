DCC issues challenge to support foodbanks

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 14:02

Dunedin City Council staff are rallying to help the city’s foodbanks, and throwing down a challenge to the city’s other major employers to do the same.

A group of DCC staff members, including Senior Contract Supervisor Terry Taylor, have taken the initiative this week by organising their own DCC-wide food drive.

They are asking their fellow DCC staff to donate whatever non-perishable food items they can over the next two weeks.

The staff will then transport the items themselves to the St Vincent de Paul foodbank.

With more than 1000 full and part-time staff spread across the DCC, Mr Taylor says he hopes their efforts will make a real dent in the critical shortages facing Dunedin’ foodbanks.

"We read this week that all four of Dunedin’s foodbanks are doing it tough. With Christmas approaching, we thought we were in a position to help, and we’re happy to do our bit," Mr Taylor says.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham praised the initiative shown by the group of "wonderful humans", who came up with the idea themselves.

While the DCC’s collection would go to St Vincent de Paul initially, the city’s foodbanks have existing arrangements to share items between all four outlets. Other organisations can choose their own foodbank to send their collections to as well, she says.

"All Dunedin’s foodbanks are critically low at the moment and can do with our support.

"Every little bit counts, so I challenge large organisations across the city to step up as well," Ms Graham says.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins also praised the efforts of DCC staff and urged people to help where they can.

"There are people in our community who are really struggling, and the impact of COVID-19 certainly isn’t helping.

"If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, please do so. It really will make a big difference."