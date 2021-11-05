Funding youthful dreams - Napier City Council

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 14:32

Sixteen young people with goals of achieving great things across all these fields are a step closer to those goals, thanks to youth development grants from Napier City Council.

The grants, totalling $7000, were handed out at the Youth Awards held at the National Aquarium of NZ last night.

It was wonderful to be able to offer a little financial help to these talented young people with such a broad range of interests, said Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, who presided over the ceremony held at the National Aquarium of NZ last night.

"There are wonderful artists, sportspeople and leaders among these 16 talented young people, and we’re proud to be able to give them some financial help towards achieving their goals."

Council allocates funding each year to its Youth Council, which is responsible for assessing applications for the grants. These help young people aged 12-24 achieve their dreams and can be for anything that promotes their personal development.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth Council chair Ella Philp said they were pleased to be able to support their goals. "Youth grants are important because they allow an otherwise underappreciated and underrepresented demographic to reach their potential."