Karamu High School 'digs deep for Gumboot Friday'

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 16:45

Gumboots of all sizes, colours and shapes donned the feet of Karamu High School students today in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the I AM HOPE foundation.

The second iteration of Gumboot Friday held this year proved to be a success at the school with a free dress day, gold-coin donation and sausage sizzle and bake sale held.

Founded by mental health advocate Mike King, the charity provides free counselling for young people in Aotearoa aged 25 and under.

Karamu High School’s head student Keelan Heesterman says looking after mental health is more important than ever before, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve still got a mental health system where there are huge wait times and real problems with lack of counsellors, and so Gumboot Friday provides free counselling for young people specifically and has a full system where they connect young people with these services.

"So, we know that this money is going to one of the best charities that is doing mental health work out there and it’s really important that we support that in order for people to have other options."

It is not the first time the school has rallied together to raise funds, as well as awareness for children living with mental health issues. In May, the school combined the initiative with Pink Shirt Day, with proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation.

Both days have been organised by the school’s student council.

While Keelan says they would have liked to have had a guest speaker for the day as done in the past, COVID-19 restrictions meant they were unable to hold a full school assembly.

"Especially with Auckland being out of action, I think it’s important the regions support the rest of the country in raising money for charities like Gumboot Friday while we have the opportunity to do so."

Principal Dionne Thomas says she is proud of the student council for leading by example and championing worthy causes.