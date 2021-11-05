Community comes together to host 'safe and fun events for Horowhenua youth'

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 16:33

On Wednesdays in November and December, Horowhenua District Council in partnership with Muaupoko Tribal Authority and other local organisations are holding free community youth activities at Paul Ireland Skate Park and the Village Green in Levin from 3pm - 6pm for young people aged 10 years or older.

This is the first youth event of this series, where young people can come along, meet others, learn how to skate with OnBoard Skate and grab a free sausage. There will be music, hoops and other activities run by local youth organisations including the team from the youth space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po.

"I’m looking forward to connect with our rangatahi, and hopeful that we can create a safe and vibrant space where they can share positive experiences," says Teresa Burke, Community Development Advisor at Horowhenua District Council.

This is a community-initiated response which comes after schools, Iwi, Council and others came together in July to discuss how they could best support the younger people in our community.

"We really value the opportunity to embrace Kotahitanga - to work together across our community networks and with rangatahi in our shared spaces," states Kelly Tahiwi, Project Lead of the Rangatahi 4 Wairoa, Muaupoko Tribal Authority and Raukawa Whanau Ora.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone, this event will maintain the current Government COVID-19 Alert Level Two guidelines and restrictions.