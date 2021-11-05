Whakawatea for Stead Street stopbank upgrade - Invercargill City Council

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 16:17

A tuÄ« sang and the sun shone at the Stead St Wharf on Thursday at a blessing to mark the beginning of climate mitigation work on the Stead Street Stopbank.

Runaka representatives Dean Whaanga and Evelyn Cook led the blessing, attended by Invercargill City Council staff and contractors working on the site.

Councillor Becs Amundsen said the work being done on the stopbank was significant.

"It’s important in terms of climate resilience," she said.

"We need to be thinking about protecting our community now and in the future."

Council’s Manager Engineering Services Jeremy Rees called the work a "once-in-a-generation" project.

"Together with Kanoa and alongside Environment Southland, this project supports broader outcomes, and is part of a wider focus on Southland’s flood protection and river management schemes," Mr Rees said.

"We recognise that these projects are bigger than any one council alone, and that climate resilience is everybody’s business."

Flood protection for Invercargill from the three waterways; Waihopai River, Otepuni Stream and Kingswell Creek, and from high sea level and storm surge events in the estuary has evolved and developed over time. The last significant improvement to these protection measures followed the devastating January 1984 floods, and there have been no significant upgrades to this infrastructure since this time.

Environment Southland will also undertake work to increase the height of the Waihopai and Kingswell stopbanks, as well as building new floodwalls along the lower reach of the Otepuni Stream.

Evelyn Cook, who is also a Council Mana Whenua representative, spoke about the project making sure the stories of iwi are being told, and ensuring the safety of the community in the years to come.