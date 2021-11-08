Ministry reports death of a returnee in managed quarantine

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 10:53

The Ministry is saddened to be reporting the death this morning of a returnee in a managed isolation facility.

The returnee arrived on 3 November and tested positive during a routine day three test.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

The Ministry wishes to acknowledge the managed isolation facility’s staff and St John paramedics who were called to the facility just before 6.30am

We wish to extend our sympathies to this person’s family during this stressful time.