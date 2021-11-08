Tribal leaders unite in support of Shelly Bay development

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 11:25

Leaders of Te Ätiawa in Wellington have expressed their support for Shelly Bay Taikuru - a joint venture involving Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and Taranaki WhÄnui Limited.

"Our kaumatua, trustees and executive leaders are united on this kaupapa that will deliver significant benefits for current and future decedents of Te Ätiawa in Wellington," says PNBST Chair Holden Hohaia.

"It is for this reason that we have asked the protestors at Shelly Bay to end their occupation so we can take back our whenua."

Unfortunately, Shelly Bay (Marukaikuru) was not included in our tribe’s 2008 Treaty Settlement.

"However, through a series of transactions over the years, we have acquired an interest in Shelly Bay Taikuru JV that will deliver significant benefits for uri and we want to realise those benefits now."

Tribal leaders acknowledge not everyone will agree with the development, but the tribe has a mandate to grow its assets for the benefit of future generations.

"It is time to put the past behind us and embrace our positive future together."

Shelly Bay Limited has served the occupants at Shelly Bay with notice to vacate the whenua, giving them seven days to leave the site, which includes several earthquake-prone and condemned buildings.