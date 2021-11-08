Teaching union welcomes provision of counselling support in schools

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 11:49

NZEI Te Riu Roa is today welcoming the announcement of $10.3 million towards counselling in 141 schools across the country over this year and next.

"It is very encouraging to see this announcement, especially after the events of the last two years," says Liam Rutherford, President of NZEI Te Riu Roa.

"The PÅ«aotanga staffing report released earlier this year highlighted the urgent need to support the mental and emotional health of our tamariki with more staffing of counsellors in the primary sector so we are pleased to see some headway with this."

"We know that educators are extremely stretched for time and that a big part of their work is supporting tamariki and their whÄnau so having more resource for counselling benefits everyone."

"Covid-19 has created huge challenges in education but it has also created an opportunity for us to build better in the sector. As we move forward let’s continue to invest in tamariki, whÄnau and the wider community."