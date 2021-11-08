Passionate rock-climber receives NZOIA tertiary award for Ara

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 11:59

The great outdoors has much to offer, especially in New Zealand where beautiful beaches, snow-capped mountains and native bush are all a mere hop, skip and jump away.

Someone who really appreciates Aotearoa's natural landscapes is Will Wright, who was recently recognised by the NZ Outdoor Instructors Association (NZOIA) with a tertiary award on behalf of Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Wright was nominated by his tutor Curtis Vermeulen who said that he "personified Ara graduate outcomes" for the Department of Sustainability and Outdoor Education - seen in the development of his leadership skills and promising future as an outdoor instructor.

"I nominated Will for several reasons; he took on a senior leadership role quickly among his peers, and a lot of extra responsibility, for example helping out as a course driver, while also making time for volunteer roles in the community."

While studying, Wright volunteered with the Department of Conservation helping with track maintenance, tree planting and bio-diversity work.

"Curtis is awesome," says Wright. "He was probably the highlight of the course for me, as well as making really good friendships with people I wouldn't have met otherwise."

Since graduating from the certificate in July, Wright spent some time travelling New Zealand in his van, making the most of the surf, before working at a school camp teaching year 12 students rock climbing.

"It's been really cool to see the kids that aren't too keen on heights pushing themselves," he says, "and for the kids that are really keen on rock climbing, it’s great to help them to excel in doing what they love."

Wright always knew he loved the outdoors, choosing to spend his free time going hiking and fishing. After finishing high school, he spent eight years working at the local freezing works in Otago, until one day he had a realisation.

"I sort of had to ask myself the question if I was really happy or not and it turns out I wasn't really," he reflects. "So I had to figure out what I was happy doing. And it was being outdoors, spending time in all the beautiful national parks we have. My next decision came from there."

Wright enrolled in the Certificate in Outdoor and Adventure Education and hasn’t looked back.

Now that he’s had a taste of the industry, Wright has chosen to return to Ara next year to further his education, with the Diploma in Outdoor and Adventure Education.