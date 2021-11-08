Partnership approach will deliver harbourside path projects - Hutt City Council

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 13:32

Hutt City Council has approved next steps for the Eastern Bays Shared Path, including exploring integration with Te Ara Tupua Alliance, the team delivering the Nga Uranga ki Pito-One (Ngauranga to Petone) section of Te Ara Tupua which is led by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Hutt City Council Director Economy and Development, Kara Puketapu-Dentice, says that Hutt City Council and Waka Kotahi are already working together on several projects to help our city move and grow, and this is an example of a joined-up approach on two projects that will make it safer and easier to walk or bike in and around Hutt City.

The design and construction partners in Te Ara Tupua Alliance (Downer NZ, HEB Construction and Tonkin + Taylor) have demonstrated to Waka Kotahi their ability to build complex coastal engineering and deliver projects that provide better walking and cycling options.

"Given the common goals and challenges of the two projects, it makes sense to explore this opportunity," says Kara Puketapu-Dentice

The collaborative Alliance contracting model enables innovations to be explored during the design stage, opportunities and risks to be proactively managed and effective solutions to be developed. There are also opportunities to find efficiencies by sharing people and resources across the two projects.

The Te Ara Tupua Alliance will develop the design and the construction method for each package of the project. Based on these, the team will prepare a comprehensive costing for Hutt City Council to consider before work starts on site. This information is expected to arrive before Christmas.

Hutt City Council is working in partnership with iwi mana whenua (Taranaki Whanui ki te Upoko o te Ika, and NgÄti Toa Rangatira) to ensure that the project helps tell the story of the two Tupua - who were the creators of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Harbour in traditional narrative.

"For iwi mana whenua these projects on our harbour present an opportunity to share the narrative of the events that shaped our landscape. We are looking forward to the opportunities for our people to be involved in the delivery of both projects, enabling them to develop skills, careers and new businesses in the area of infrastructure delivery," says Mana Whenua Steering Group Chairperson, and Taranaki Whanui representative, Kim Skelton

The Eastern Bays Shared Path and Nga Uanga ki Pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua are two in a series of projects that Hutt City Council and Waka Kotahi are collaborating on to give people in Lower Hutt more choice of ways to move around and to support the city’s growth.

"Together with our partners we are committed to providing better walking and cycling options for Wellington and Lower Hutt. It is important we take opportunities like this to collaborate wherever possible," says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight