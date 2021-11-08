Inaugural Do Less Day 'facilitates hundreds of positive climate actions'

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 16:39

The planet is in better shape this week, after students at Woodford House spent an entire day learning about the small actions that can influence our earth’s future, and made hundreds of pledges to care for it.

Woodford House’s inaugural Do Less Day was held on Thursday November 4th - an initiative of the integrated state boarding school’s Shine Programme and facilitated by Shine mentors Alexandra Tylee and George Miller.

Students of Woodford House were involved in a range of activities and thought-provoking discussions that began months in advance of Do Less Day, through the Shine Programme. "Our Shine Programme aims to allow girls to connect with their innate strengths - things like perseverance, collaboration, communication and courage," explains principal Julie Peterson. "From it, two ‘Shine Startups’ were formed last year with the help of our team of incredible volunteer mentors, some of whom are women of international repute. Project Do Less, a climate change initiative, was one of these start-ups and with the insight and energy of the two mentors involved - Alex and George - and significant input from our girls, the idea of Do Less Day was born."

During the day itself, lessons focused on the impacts of climate change and the small climate actions each student could take ownership of - things such as conserving water by turning off the tap while brushing teeth, taking shorter showers, unplugging devices from the wall, and walking or cycling to school instead of travelling by car.

In the Woodford House kitchen, plant-based meals were served, including pasta and tacos. Students were invited to forego their uniform for the day in favour of wearing second-hand, borrowed, thrifted or sustainable clothing. A pop-up shop was held in the school hall where, for a gold coin donation, girls could browse the racks of second-hand clothing and pick out some new pieces. "The girls raised enough money to supply our kitchen with some reusable sealable lids that can help preserve food in our fridges," says Julie.

With the guidance of their teachers and Shine mentors, girls were then asked to commit to one ‘Do Less Promise’ - an achievable action to minimise waste or reduce energy use. These were either entered online at www.projectdoless.nz or written on large boards set up at the school.

Teachers weren’t forgotten, either. Students organised for each to be gifted upcycled fabric shopping bags sewn by inmates at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison using blankets, sheets and other cloth that has been donated to local charity Re-Source but is unsuitable for rehoming.

"The day was a wonderful example of what can be achieved when Woodford House students use their creativity and harness their enthusiasm and optimism to deliver an outstanding event that will certainly become part of the school’s calendar moving forward."

Alex Tylee says it was a delight to see the girls taking proactive steps forward to protect the planet. "It’s very easy to be overwhelmed by the magnitude and complexity of the challenges we face with climate change," she says. "I know myself and my family felt really powerless! George and I formed Project Do Less, with the support of the Woodford House Shine Programme and the input from the girls, because we thought it was one way we could break down these concerns into small, achievable changes that anyone can make at home, work or school."

She says the next step is to continue gathering Do Less Promises on the Project Do Less website, with the goal of reaching one million pledges from New Zealanders keen to make a difference.

"George and I are also finalising the documents that will hopefully provide the blueprint for other schools, community groups, churches, and sports clubs to get their own Do Less Day off the ground - these will be freely available on our website very soon. Eventually we’d like to see entire suburbs or cities Do Less - perhaps Havelock North could be the first Do Less Town!"

To make a Do Less Promise, go to https://projectdoless.nz/

For more on Woodford House’s Shine Programme, see https://woodford.school.nz/why-choose-boarding-schools-in-nz/girls-college-shine-programme/