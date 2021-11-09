Transport made easier for disabled people in Matamata-Piako - Council

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 09:29

Hot on the heels of the expansion of the Total Mobility Scheme to Waikato District, it’s now the turn of people living with transport disabilities in the Matamata-Piako.

The national scheme gives registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services. Total Mobility users are also eligible for the Accessibility Concession, meaning they also receive free bus travel in the area.

Regional Connections Committee Chair and Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange said a lot of work was being put in to expand the scheme to communities throughout the rohe.

"I’ve spoken to people who use the scheme about the enormous freedom and independence it brings for them and so it’s exciting to see it expanding into so many of our rural communities.

"This life-changing scheme has only been possible through our partnerships with local councils. Even better, because we have a provider based in the area we’ll be able to cover the full Matamata-Piako district, including Te Aroha, Matamata and Morrinsville," Cr Strange said.

Mayor Ash Tanner said approving funding for the Total Mobility Scheme to launch in the Matamata-Piako district was an easy decision to make.

"Having the ability to go about your daily life and meet up with friends and family is critical for those with long-term impairments. Council providing funding to give these members of our community access to transport that suits their needs, was a no-brainer."

Matamata Ward Councillor Kevin Tappin said, "it’s a fantastic initiative that will allow users to move more freely within the district, Hamilton and other participating locations".

"There are a bunch of barriers those who are mobility-impaired face when trying to get from A to B and often the cost of transport is one of them. Having council contribute towards the fare of a taxi or service van to get to appointments, the shops or to simply visit a friend, will help these members of our community get out and about and gain some much-valued independence."

A registration form for Matamata-Piako District residents can be completed online or by calling 0800 205 305. Once COVID-19 alert levels allow, a face-to-face eligibility assessment will be organised with a disability agency representative.

Under the scheme, Matamata-Piako District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will pay half the fare up to a maximum discount of $40 per trip, and the user pays the remainder.

To find out more and to register online, visit busit.co.nz or call 0800 205 305.

In the Waikato, the Total Mobility Scheme is already operating in Hamilton, Tokoroa, TaupÅ and the WaipÄ district. Registrations have just opened for people with disabilities in the Waikato district, where the scheme will roll out first to Tamahere, Matangi and Newstead, followed by Raglan, Huntly and NgÄruawÄhia.

Work is underway to launch the scheme in the Thames-Coromandel district, starting with Thames, by the end of this year.