Flood report informs future approach - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 09:27

One year on from the Napier flood - triggered by one of the highest rainfalls on record - changes are being made across Napier City Council. The community too are being asked to take an active role in minimising damage done by such events in the future.

Council has today released their Napier Flood Report which takes information from a number of reports on the Napier Flood of November 9 2020. It is available to read on the Napier City Council website at napier.govt.nz.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise believes taking a proactive future-focused view of the flood is the best way to honour what the community went through, and what they have had to do to rebuild over the last 12 months.

"To do justice to what individuals, neighbourhoods, groups and businesses went through we need look at our response and recovery but more importantly what we are doing to make sure we have a resilient community," Mayor Wise says. "Not only were people affected directly they also went above and beyond to help each other when it was most needed."

The report looks at the stormwater system and how it worked during the event, how climate change and population growth have impacted the ability of the system to respond effectively, the response and recovery of the flood, and the work prgramme that is in place as a result of the event.