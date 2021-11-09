The hunt continues for Great Hutt Trees

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:01

The great Lower Hutt tree hunt is on. Council is inviting residents to nominate their favourite tree as part of its work on updating the District Plan.

Simon Edwards, chair of Council's District Plan Review subcommittee says "We want residents to tell us about a tree in their neighbourhood which they believe is special in some way. It could have visual appeal or be of historical, botanical, or environmental value.

"Whichever it is, we want people to help us identify trees across Lower Hutt that are deserving of special care to ensure future generations can enjoy them."

Arborists will then assess all the nominated trees against established criteria. If the criteria are met the trees could be noted in the updated District Plan, qualifying them for maintenance costs and protected status.

"There are already more than 140 trees across the city that are recognised as having significance. They make a distinctive contribution to our community’s identity," says Edwards. "Our last review was in 2014 so we know there will be more that we need to consider."

To nominate a new tree anywhere in the urban area of Lower Hutt, you can:

complete an online nomination form at hutt.city/notable-trees, or

email greathutttrees@huttcity.govt.nz

Nominations are open until Monday 22 November 2021.