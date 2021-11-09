Metlink bus diversions due to protest action

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:07

Metlink bus services will continue to operate today despite widespread disruption to routes likely to be caused by protest action in central Wellington.

A diversion is in place, which started at 10:00am and will last until 3:00pm, on the route between Courtenay Place and the Lambton Interchange, with buses following a route from Courtenay Place/Taranaki St/Jervois Quay/Whitmore St/Lambton Interchange and vice versa in return. There will be no stops between Courtenay Place and the Lambton Interchange.

"We’re putting the diversion in place to maintain services while protecting the safety of passengers, drivers our front line staff and the public," says Metlink General Manager, Scott Gallacher.

"However, this is an evolving situation which will be closely monitored. We will update customers with any further changes, should they be necessary, as soon as we are able."

Bus services affected are 1, 2, 3, 7, 14, 22, 24, 25, 52, 81, 83.

At this point, all other Metlink services will run as planned, though potential traffic disruption may affect schedules.