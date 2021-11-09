BOON 'takes the vibrance online' with a lineup that’s all local

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:59

Say goodbye to dull, empty walls as Boon Street Art Festival brings Hamilton’s brightest to Liverpool Street in Central Kirikiriroa from 26th-28th November - with a digital twist.

The recent Covid situation meant this year’s festival was up in the air, but with adaptability, resilience and innovation true to the nature of the arts sector, Boon has been able to pivot to suit the conditions with an exciting line-up that celebrates local.

"It was either, cancel the 2021 festival, or take the opportunity to look at our whole project and come up with a new strategy." Says Festival Director, Craig McClure.

"Some of the decisions we could make quickly to put our best foot forward, was to work with Hamilton based artists only, canceling the public programme that included live music, art markets and hospitality events, and to increase the experience as much as we can for an online festival."

Thanks to the understanding and continued support of their sponsors, Hamilton City Council, Foster Construction and with the help of BECA, Boon is able to deliver brand new digital elements for a fresh festival experience the public can safely enjoy from the comfort of their bubbles.

"The show shall go on... only not as we know it." Says McClure.

Though Boon fans won’t be able to join the action physically, there’s a suite of digital offerings presented by local disco witch Patty Smack to look forward to, including: Videos of artists at work, ‘Paper to Concrete’ how to guides, competitions, epic art and merch up for grabs, and artist interviews sharing the stories and ideas behind their designs.

Also being developed are 360 degree high resolution photographs, similar to Google Maps Street View, where viewers can digitally experience the murals the artists will create, and visit murals around the city too.

This year’s local artists are: Rachel Kiddie McClure, Ahsin Ahsin , Pauly B, Ali Selliman, Kieran Horner, Xavier Tapp, Brya Rose, Pounamu Wharekawa, Liam Bourton, and Craig McClure.

To catch all the festival action head to BOON Street Art Festival’s website (boonstreetart.co.nz) and follow @boonstreetart on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.