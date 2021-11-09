Contractors to start work on next stage of Tara-Ika infrastructure growth project

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 13:00

The tender to extend Levin’s wastewater network to the Tara-Ika growth area and upgrade part of the existing network has been awarded to Higgins Contractors Levin.

Tara-Ika is a $38.1million project that will provide services to allow the private sector to build >2,500 homes on 400ha east of Levin. The project will deliver Three Waters services, a roading network, and Council-managed community infrastructure (parks and sporting fields). It is partly funded by Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) as part of the Government’s "shovel-ready" fund to support recovery from impacts of COVID-19.

Since the project began in December last year, new sections of the wastewater network have been constructed, including upgrading the existing wastewater main down Queen Street East.

The latest works will upgrade the existing wastewater main along Tararua Road (West), followed by Cambridge Street (South). The project will also build new network sections to connect it with Tara-Ika and an upgrade for part of the water main on Cambridge Street.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience as this critical infrastructure is installed," says Tony Parsons, Senior Project Manager at Horowhenua District Council.

This latest stage of the Tara-Ika project will be completed by the end of April 2022, subject to weather and COVID-19 level restrictions.