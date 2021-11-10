Art Before Dark returns - The Suter Art Gallery

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 16:58

Last year’s inaugural Art before Dark was launched by the Suter Art Gallery - Te Aratoi o Whakatu to extend its reach into Nelson's vibrant community.

Entry was free. Art before Dark showcases the modern, the outrageous, and the challenging in an environment which embraces sounds and vision. The 2020 event was an outstanding success with over 400 delighted guests attending. This year the Suter aims to top expectations. "Keep it tight and stuff it with excellence" is the brief. Entry is again free.

"How much fun and art can you fit into 120 minutes?", asked gallery Director Julie Catchpole. Truck loads was our comeback!

Start with live music from Nelson’s best kept secret "Polly and The Minstrel" aka Siobhan and Nathan Sweeney, mix in some exciting pop-up theatre and artists who will create masterpieces in clay and on canvas before your eyes.

Be confronted and challenged by the Suter’s 9th Contemporary Art Exhibition Project "Kiss Me Hardy" linking absurdity in art with times of unease. It's of more relevance now than ever and sure to spark lively and thoughtful korero with your mates. Eye up "Earth and Fire", an exhibition of Contemporary Ceramics and snapshot of what’s happening on New Zealand’s ceramics scene today. And this is a chance to haul out the fun and fancy gear for a Friday night… but no pressure. Any get-up goes. Last year we almost ran out of kai. Oops! The numbers took us by surprise... that won’t happen twice. We’ve lined up a selection of vendors ranging from Flooka’s Organic Egyptian Street Food to Kiwi Kai who have the best kaimoana and Maori food in the region. Something delicious to suit everyone. Bring a friend. Come after work. Jump start your Friday night out.

ART BEFORE DARK: 6-8pm December 3rd. FREE ENTRY.

The Suter Art Gallery - Te Aratoi o WhakatÅ«

Nelson