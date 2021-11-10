Three Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 20:30

Three lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Keri Hill Superette in Auckland, Grant Bros in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are now in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. Lotto NZ stores in these areas can open at this Alert Level should they choose to, provided they follow the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

Upper Northland is currently in Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services can open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to, provided they follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place under the current Alert Level restrictions in Auckland. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.