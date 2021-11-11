Otago Polytechnic set to host Charity House auction

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 10:04

Otago Polytechnic will host its annual Charity House auction on Saturday November 20.

Each year for the past 14 years, Otago Polytechnic carpentry students have built a four-bedroom home with guidance from lecturers and the generous support of many local businesses.

"The project is also an excellent example of the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides for all learners, while once again showing our people make a better world," Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says.

The Charity House auction is one of many events within Otago Polytechnic’s annual Student Showcase.

Proceeds from the sale of the fully furnished Charity House go to the Catalytic Foundation (formerly United Way NZ), which distributes the funds to frontline community charities within Otago.

Over the past 14 years the Catalytic Foundation has distributed around $1.5 million to Otago community charities - thanks to funds raised from Charity House, a project made possible through the generosity of the many sponsors who donate time and materials.

Last year, about 80 people attended the auction at Otago Polytechnic’s L Block.

Teresa Moore, Catalytic Foundation Chief Executive, says research shows Otago charities require support this year more than ever before, due to the surge in demand for their services.

"In March 2021 we donated a further $100,000 from the Charity House auction to 26 charities in Otago.

"As community charities and not-for-profit organisations seek to address major social issues, most of them lack the operational resources and secure funding to keep essential staff employed. Covid-19 has certainly added to this strain," she says.

"The Catalytic Foundation distributes funding from the Charity House proceeds to frontline community-based charities who do not have large marketing or fundraising resources in-house. The Charity House contribution makes a significant impact to their ability to help Otago communities in need.

"The Catalytic Foundation would like to thank Otago Polytechnic staff and carpentry students as well as the local businesses who contributed so generously to the fit-out of the houses and caring for their community."

Charity House Auction

12pm, Saturday 20 November

Otago Polytechnic L Block, 100 Anzac Ave, Dunedin

Note: Otago Polytechnic’s Student Showcase events, including the Charity House Auction, adhere to current Covid-19 Alert level guidelines and restrictions. Refer to our website for up-to-date information.