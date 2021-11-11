Council celebrates and supports 'uniquely Kapiti' events through fund

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 09:50

The KÄpiti Coast District Council has awarded $65,000 in funding to two local events through the second round of its 2021/22 Major Events Fund. The fund supports events that attract visitors, stimulates domestic tourism, and contribute to our local economy.

The funding news is well timed with one of the events, the KÄpiti Half - Run the Coast, taking place this Sunday. This exciting new event for KÄpiti, organsed by Paraparaumu-based company Barefoot Sport, will see carefully controlled groups of people running, walking and wheeling along our district’s iconic coastline.

Bengy Barsanti, Event Director at Barefoot Sport, feels the event has the potential to become one of the best half marathons in Aotearoa.

"We have a stunning coastline, the perfect beach side location and amazing running terrain all in the one spot. It's a venue up there with the likes of Queenstown, Mount Maunganui and Rotorua half marathons," says Mr Barsanti. "I feel privileged to bring the event to the community and am really excited about the buzz it has created within the running community and in own community with participants taking on their own personal challenges."

Following the huge success of its inaugral Matariki Festival, Council is also supporting MÄoriland’s Matariki Ramaroa 2022. Last year the event saw over 20,000 people celebrating Matariki through a variety of tikanga-led and community-based events.

Matariki Festival Producer, Dylan Herkes, says that they are already well into planning for the 2022 festival that spans over three-weeks in June and July.

"We're so pleased to have the support of Council and the wider KÄpiti community for this really special event. There are so many benefits to this new nationally recognised public holiday, it’s more than just a day off, and we are excited and honoured to be able to assist in making it a real highlight for KÄpiti."

Councillor Rob McCann says that our district is fortunate to have an established Matariki Festival and is looking forward to next year’s event.

"This will be the first year that Matariki is being marked as a national public holiday. Thanks to MÄoriland we are a step ahead with an established vibrant festival that, while designed for our community, is worthy of national attention."

Mark Ward, KÄpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager says that celebrating and supporting these two events is even more important in today’s climate.

"Organising major events that adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions is not easy and requires a lot of additional time and energy. These two events understand what’s required to implement their event safely and we are grateful for their dedication to continue to operate in a time of such uncertainty.

"These events are vital to our district, and appeal to both locals and visitors alike. They generate spending, create vibrancy in our communities, and contribute to our wellbeing."

The next Major Events funding round will open in June 2022. For more information visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund.