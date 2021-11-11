Kaiapoi’s Rivertown identity enhanced by new marina concept

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 10:59

Waimakariri District Council will partner with local developer William Hill Consulting Ltd to investigate a marina concept for Kaiapoi. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the developer and Council, which will explore the possibility of a marina, as well as business, event and residential space built on land marked for regeneration after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The 2.9 hectare site sits adjacent to the Kaiapoi River at the heart of the Town Centre. It was transferred from Crown ownership to the Council in June 2018, and set aside for future town centre expansion and mixed-use development.

A project working group was tasked with developing options for the site, ultimately choosing the proposal from a shortlist of two as it best aligned with the objectives in the Waimakariri Residential Red Zone Recovery Plan and the Kaiapoi Town Centre Plan - both documents having had their vision endorsed by the community.

Mayor Dan Gordon says Council is excited to be sharing the proposal with the Kaiapoi and Waimakariri community.

"This marina proposal presents a huge opportunity to continue looking at ways to revitalise and bring investment to Kaiapoi’s town centre.

"Alongside other already completed developments like the marine precinct, Kaiapoi has an opportunity to become New Zealand’s most iconic riverside location, and the Council want to work with businesses that share this vision.

"A lot of land in Kaiapoi was significantly damaged by the 2010 earthquakes and ‘red-zoned’ due to the likelihood that future house-by-house site remediation wouldn’t be a viable option.

"Since then Council have been working to transform the affected land by creating fantastic community spaces like the Honda Forest, BMX track, softball diamonds, and dog parks, and now this proposal seeks to realise opportunities for mixed-use business and residential activities."

The development is subject to a full feasibility study and engineering investigations, including all resource consent processes and approvals, before the land is sold to ensure that the agreed concept plan can be delivered in reasonable timeframes.

William Hill Consulting’s Director Jedd Pearce says their proposal has space for 24 berths, mixed use business areas, pedestrian access to the awa (river), townhouses that will have some of the best views in Canterbury and space for events.

"We think Kaiapoi can be New Zealand’s best river town and this marina would be an integral part of it," says Mr Pearce.

"This area would become a real centre for Kaiapoi’s township and attract a lot of new visitors and residents into the town centre."

William Hill’s proposed marina concept for Kaiapoi.