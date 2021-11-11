Fellowship funding will aid Otago researcher to alleviate organ shortage

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 14:00

An Otago researcher is one step closer to 3D-bioprinting functioning organs in a laboratory after being awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship by the Royal Society Te ApÄrangi.

Dr Khoon Lim, from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Medicine at the University of Otago, Christchurch, is one of three Otago researchers who will receive $800,000 over five years thanks to the fellowship.

Dr Lim’s research, which aims to overcome the barriers of engineering living tissues in a laboratory using 3D-bioprinting, has the potential to alleviate the world’s organ shortage crisis.

"In Aotearoa, the waiting time for an organ donor is often between four to 30 months and many people suffer complications or die before a donation becomes available," he says.

While there have been past breakthroughs in creating living tissues, the largest functional, laboratory-made tissue is only about 2mm in size.

Dr Lim says scaling this up is hindered by the inability to incorporate functional blood vessel systems within these tissues, which is critical for survival of the organs.

He says the news is still sinking in, but he is "absolutely stoked" to receive the fellowship.

Also celebrating being awarded a fellowship is Dr Alana Alexander (NgÄpuhi: Te Hikutu, PÄkehÄ), from the Department of Anatomy.

Her research will look at the past impacts of fisheries on the endangered Hector’s and MÄui dolphins and use genomics to predict the impact of future climate change on whales and dolphins.

She will also co-develop "science pÅ«rÄkau" with hapÅ« - a way of translating her scientific work into memorable narratives that will empower those who hold kaitiakitanga and rangatiratanga over taonga species.

"Many iwi have strong relationships with whales and dolphins, however, there have been barriers to putting insights of genomic research on taonga species into the hands of hapori MÄori.

"Science pÅ«rÄkau will help support the significance and legitimacy of Te Ao MÄori knowledge structures," Dr Alexander says.

Dr Htin Lin Aung, from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, received the fellowship for his research using bacterial genomics which will develop community and patient-centred tuberculosis (Tb) healthcare services, in order to tackle health inequalities.

"MÄori and Pasifika, respectively, have six- and 16-times higher rates of Tb compared to PÄkehÄ," he says. "Inequities in Tb also carry health implications not only for an individual, but for whÄnau and the wider community."

Dr Aung says the fellowship allows him to mentor the next generation of researchers, particularly MÄori and Pasifika students and early career researchers, which will help diversify Aotearoa’s health research workforce.

University of Otago Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Enterprise, Professor Richard Blaikie, says the fellowships will accelerate the research for three of Otago’s best and brightest emerging leaders.

"The research programmes on our Dunedin and Christchurch campuses will be enhanced significantly and, more importantly, communities across Aotearoa and the world will benefit from their discoveries," Professor Blaikie says.

"We congratulate them, and all the other Rutherford Discovery Fellows, on these prestigious awards."